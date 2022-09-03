"Don't think they can scr** this up" - Ex-WWE personality discloses if CM Punk will turn heel in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk will turn heel in AEW at some point down the road.

The former AEW World Champion is set to face Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out 2022. His goal will be to regain the world title in front of the Chicago audience after shockingly losing his title to Moxley last week on Dynamite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that there is a possibility of Moxley coming out on top at All Out.

"I think Punk will turn at some point. I'm thinking Moxley may come out on top in this one, he could. But there's so many doors open there, so many avenues, I don't think they can scr*w this up. It can be scr**ed up," said Mantell. [25:30 – 27]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

Eddie Kingston recently took a shot at his arch-rival CM Punk

In November last year, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston were embroiled in a heated rivalry on AEW programming. They later squared off at Full Gear 2021, where The Second City Saint reigned supreme.

Speaking recently on The PWI podcast, The Mad King took a dig at the former AEW World Champion by labeling him a 'liar.' He said:

“No. Not at all. I don’t hate on anybody who makes it and makes money. That doesn’t bother me. It’s who they are as people that bothers me. I don’t care if people do better than me with money and all that stuff. I will never hate on that because this is a business and we all got to try and make a living, but what I will not like and I will not stand for is people who are judgmental like Bryan. Punk, who I think is a liar because he’s lying to everybody showing that he’s a nice guy.”

It remains to be seen if CM Punk can become a two-time AEW World Champion or if Tony Khan has a swerve up his sleeve for Sunday night.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh