"He’s lying to everybody" - Top AEW Superstar takes a shot at CM Punk ahead of his world title match at All Out 

Eddie Kingston recently took a shot at CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

Since Punk's arrival in the company, he has feuded with some of the very best AEW has to offer, including Kingston. His rivalry with The Mad King remains one of the most memorable storylines in recent memory.

Speaking on The PWI Podcast recently, Kingston lashed out at Punk and called him a "liar". He also put Danielson on notice by labeling him as "judgmental".

“No. Not at all. I don’t hate on anybody who makes it and makes money. That doesn’t bother me. It’s who they are as people that bothers me. I don’t care if people do better than me with money and all that stuff. I will never hate on that because this is a business and we all got to try and make a living, but what I will not like and I will not stand for is people who are judgmental like Bryan. Punk, who I think is a liar because he’s lying to everybody showing that he’s a nice guy,” said Kingston [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Tony Khan recently cleared the air regarding a CM Punk-Colt Cabana issue

In recent months, Colt Cabana has only competed under Ring of Honor and been absent from AEW programming.

Many believe that it is due to CM Punk's fall out with his former friend. However, according to Tony Khan, it has nothing to do with the former AEW World Champion.

Speaking to Forbes in a recent interview, the AEW President said:

"I will clarify that, just to take it head on, that he [Punk] had nothing to do with any of the contracts I picked up, whether I did or didn’t. But in particular, I did pick up Colt Cabana’s contract and gave him a similar contract to do different work. I don’t know if it was fair that that got perpetuated...I also didn’t think that was fair to Punk.”

CM Punk will challenge for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view when he faces Jon Moxley in a rematch.

Who do you think will walk out of All Out as AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

