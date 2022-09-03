"Didn't think that was fair" - Tony Khan breaks silence on rumors of CM Punk responsible for former WWE Superstar being kept off AEW TV

AEW president Tony Khan has broken his silence about the complicated relationship between CM Punk and Colt Cabana, and how Cabana's move to Ring of Honor had nothing to do with the former AEW World Champion.

Punk and Cabana have had one of the most unique relationships in the history of wrestling, as they started out as the closest of friends and former tag team champions in various promotions, to the bitterest of enemies in real life.

The two have not seen eye to eye since a lawsuit between the two men occurred in 2018, and despite being employed by the same boss, they have not acknowledged each other backstage in AEW.

To anyone who wants to chant Colt Cabana during a CM Punk promo, maybe don't. #AEWDynamite To anyone who wants to chant Colt Cabana during a CM Punk promo, maybe don't. #AEWDynamitehttps://t.co/UGtCnLc0vf

Colt Cabana has only been seen in Ring of Honor as of late, with many speculating that it's because of CM Punk that he has been moved there. However, Tony Khan stated in an interview with Forbes that it has nothing to do with it.

"I will clarify that, just to take it head on, that he [Punk] had nothing to do with any of the contracts I picked up, whether I did or didn’t. But in particular, I did pick up Colt Cabana’s contract and gave him a similar contract to do different work. I don’t know if it was fair that that got perpetuated...I also didn’t think that was fair to Punk.” (H/T Fightful).

With the two men on two different shows, it's possible that their beef will die down. However, only time will tell with the two men involved.

Will Tony Khan ever book a CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana feud in AEW?

When CM Punk began his journey in AEW at the "First Dance" edition of Rampage in 2021, he stated that there were some scores to settle in the locker room, and there is arguably no bigger score to settle than Punk vs. Cabana.

Given the real-life animosity between the two men, a feud would be incredibly easy for Tony Khan to book as both men have a lot of history with each other.

The last time Punk and Cabana had a singles match was the Straight Edge Superstar's final match in ROH in 2005, which Cabana won. Given that the real-life hatred between Punk and Eddie Kingston generated one of the best feuds of 2021, a feud between the former Second City Saints could generate one of the best feuds in AEW history.

