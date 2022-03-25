Ex-WWE star gives explicit response to the idea of seeing Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson holding tag team titles

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have formed a formidable tag team and have put the entire AEW locker room on notice. However, Dax Harwood is not in favor of the idea of the Blackpool Combat Club holding the All Elite Wrestling tag team titles.

The American Dragon initially proposed that he and Jon Moxley fight alongside each other instead of fighting against one another. A hesitant Mox asked Danielson to fight him. The former claimed that he would never join forces with someone he hadn't bled with.

After their excellent match at Revolution, William Regal debuted in AEW. The former NXT authority figure slapped both stars and made them co-operate.

After their recent win over the Varsity Blonds, a Twitter user expressed their desire to see the newly formed Blackpool Combat Club as the new tag team champions.

FTR member and former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood gave an expletive-laden response to the idea:

"F**k off."

Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the titles back in 2020. FTR is the current AAA Tag Team Champions, and a dream match between them and Blackpool Combat Club would definitely get pulses racing.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson picked up their third win on AEW Dynamite

The Lunatic Fringe and The American Dragon picked up their third win as a tag team on AEW Dynamite as they defeated The Varsity Blonds. They won via referee stoppage after they literally kicked their opponents' heads in.

Their two previous victories came over Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta of Best Friends and Anthony Henry and JD Drake of the WorkHorsemen.

Jon Moxley is already a one-time champion in AEW, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to add the AEW tag team belt to his list of accolades shortly. Danielson could also establish his stance as one of the greats in the industry by winning the tag titles.

Do you think The Blackpool Combat club can become the next AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments below.

