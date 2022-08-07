"Who's this guy" - 3-time WWE United States Champion questions the booking of Jon Moxley's opponent on AEW Rampage

Former WWE United States Champion Miro recently expressed his thoughts on Mance Warner, who was Jon Moxley's opponent this past week on AEW Rampage.

Moxley stood against MLW and GCW star Mance Warner this past week, with the AEW debutant battling the interim world champion in a contenders match. Should Warner have beaten the champion on this occasion, he would have been due a world title match sometime in the future.

Moxley defeated the indie star after a brutal contest to keep his momentum going into next week's scheduled title defense against Chris Jericho, which will take place on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro apparently took issue with Moxley's opponent. He appeared to question the validity behind the indie star challenging the champion on his debut by asking who he was on Twitter.

"Who's this guy that is fighting for the title?" he wrote.

Miro hasn't featured in a match since he challenged for the All-Atlantic title at Forbidden Door. During the contest, he received a faceful of black mist from Malakai Black, and the match was eventually won by PAC.

He appeared set to feud with Malakai and the House of Black when he returned to confront the faction during their own altercation with Sting and Darby Allin.

AEW fans had differing answers for Miro's question

Several fans replied to Miro's tweet and had their say on the matter. With varying opinions on the subject, the former WWE star's tweet certainly grabbed the fans' attention.

One fan, for example, explained to The Redeemer the entire backstory behind Moxley vs. Warner, including the stipulation for the contest and where Warner often plies his trade.

🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 @RockthisM @ToBeMiro The name is Mance Warner. You can see the guy on MLW, GCW , etc. This was an eliminator match for the AEW title meaning if Mance wins he gets to face the champ at a later date. @ToBeMiro The name is Mance Warner. You can see the guy on MLW, GCW , etc. This was an eliminator match for the AEW title meaning if Mance wins he gets to face the champ at a later date.

Another fan said that they didn't watch because there was little chance of Mance Warner winning.

Untrained UnMasked Casual Bot @LuchaLeader @ToBeMiro Didn’t even watch because I knew there wasn’t a snowballs chance in hell that random guy would win @ToBeMiro Didn’t even watch because I knew there wasn’t a snowballs chance in hell that random guy would win

This fan agreed with Miro and stated that non-contracted talent is getting more opportunities than contracted talent. He hoped that Miro would break the "glass ceiling" soon.

Wrestling With Your Thoughts - Si @WrestlingWYTSI @ToBeMiro Completely agree, why are guys not contracted to the company getting opportunities at title shots, while contracted talent isn’t being used? It makes a mockery of the whole ‘wins and losses matter’ ideology as well. Hope you break that glass ceiling soon! @ToBeMiro Completely agree, why are guys not contracted to the company getting opportunities at title shots, while contracted talent isn’t being used? It makes a mockery of the whole ‘wins and losses matter’ ideology as well. Hope you break that glass ceiling soon!

With The Redeemer, not shying away from expressing his thoughts, it remains to be seen whether his next match in AEW will come soon.

What did you make of Miro's statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

