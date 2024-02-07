Ex-WWE star’s free agent status ends; set to join popular promotion

A former WWE Superstar has just signed with a major promotion after spending some time as a free agent and competing for several other major promotions. This star would be Bobby Fish.

The former Undisputed Era member has competed across the wrestling industry following his time with WWE which ended in 2021. He then debuted in AEW a few months later, but only stayed with the company for a year. Following this, he made brief appearances for TNA, NJPW, and across the independent circuit.

There was some reports earlier that Bobby Fish would be signing with Major League Wrestling. He has previously made appearances for them in 2021. He was also revealed to be competing in their upcoming event, Intimidation Games, happening later this month. He has previously worked with MLW's owner Court Bauer, and will now be joining Matt Riddle as another ex-WWE star joining the promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish says he appreciated how Tony Khan treats his former tag team partner

A few months ago, Bobby Fish talked about how he appreciated the way Tony Khan has treated his former tag team partner, Kyle O'Reilly.

In an appearance on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Fish mentioned that despite having surgery at the time, O'Reilly was still on the payroll of the promotion, and that was greatly appreciated by him.

"Kyle [O'Reilly] had neck surgery and he's been still - he's still under contract with AEW. You know, love AEW or hate them, love Tony Khan or hate him, I can say nothing but positive things about the fact that like Kyle's been on the payroll the whole time you know what I mean?" [3:19-3:43]

With Bobby Fish now signing with MLW, that rules out any hope of an Undisputed Era reunion in AEW. Previously, AEW could not get on the same page with a deal with the WWE Superstar upon its initial expiry, which then became the reason for him to become a free agent.

Many have been waiting for the quartet to reunite in AEW, seeing as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish were on board at a time. Unfortunately Roderick Strong came on board after Fish's departure. But the remaining members could still reunite sometime soon.

