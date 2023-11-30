Ex-WWE star shows up to prevent The Devil's masked assailants from attacking MJF on Dynamite

The man in the Devil Mask has again made his presence known to MJF. At this point, it seems that the champion is his target, and he was indeed making his moves at moments he would not expect.

Last week, the Devil appeared during a promo by Friedman. The latter threatened to unearth the identity of this masked man. The man in the mask immediately responded by laughing at him.

This week, the Devil came out to interrupt the champion. After he did his promo for tonight, the lights went dim, strobe lights suddenly flashed across the ring, and four people in black came in, with one holding a bat in hand.

Former WWE star Samoa Joe came out to protect MJF, sending the masked assailants running. He did this to ensure that his opponent for Worlds End was in top shape for their match.

The attempted attack did not amuse MJF. He challenged the man in the mask for a tag team match against his goons next week on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

This storyline has started to pick up speed, and it will be interesting to see how the confrontation occurs next week.

Who do you think is the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes