Ex-WWE star takes dig at AEW, says he's not a "stoogy yes man" who works for free (Exclusive)

AEW and NJPW will join forces again on June 30, 2024, to stage the third annual Forbidden Door event. EC3, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly has no interest in participating in a cross-promotional show with the two companies.

EC3 has held NWA's most prestigious title since defeating Tyrus on August 27, 2023. The former WWE star is interested in defending the gold against Dustin Rhodes. However, a first-time-ever match between the two would likely have to occur at a cross-promotional event due to Rhodes' contract with AEW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 appeared to rule out a Forbidden Door appearance. He also took a dig at Tony Khan, implying that the AEW President surrounds himself with people who agree with his ideas:

"I'm not a stoogy yes man that will s*ck at a teet for free money, so I don't know if he can handle me," EC3 said. [3:32 – 3:37]

What happened when EC3 emailed Tony Khan about AEW

In 2022, All Elite Wrestling's behind-the-scenes issues became headline news when CM Punk had a real-life altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk also criticized the company and several co-workers while sitting beside Tony Khan at a heated press conference.

Although EC3 has never worked for AEW, he emailed Khan after the incident to send him an "inspirational leadership message." The experienced wrestler clarified he did not want a job, but he appreciated the need for the industry to have as much competition as possible.

EC3 told the full story on a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. He also revealed that Khan never responded.

