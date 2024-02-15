Ex-WWE star threatens to break Toni Storm’s arm; calls her a b***h

The feud between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo is heating up, with the latter wording what she has in mind for the champion. In a discussion with Renee Paquette, The Virtuosa cut a promo on the latest episode of Dynamite.

In the video, the former ROH World Women's Champion had harsh words for her opponent. Not only did she reveal what her family would regard "Timeless" as, but the former WWE Superstar also made a crude, physical threat to Storm.

"I am gonna keep this short and sweet. Toni, I'm gonna break your arm, b**ch," she said.

Check out the full clip below:

Expand Tweet

Deonna and Toni have been cutting promos since it was announced that the champ will defend her AEW Women's Championship against The Virtuosa. She had gotten a bit too close for comfort to Deonna, which created another post when the former WWE Superstar revealed the perfume she wore.

It remains to be seen how Toni Storm responds to the threat, and it seems that the two will only make their feud all the more intense.

What do you think of this feud between Deonna and Toni Storm? Tell us in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE