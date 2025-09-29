Ex-WWE star unlikely to join AEW anytime soon - Reports

A report has just surfaced regarding the likelihood of a popular former WWE superstar joining AEW. Unfortunately, it seems that this won't happen anytime soon.
Cedric Alexander was immediately linked to the Jacksonville-based promotion following his exit from WWE due to his connection to the Hurt Syndicate. Many hoped he'd reunite with them and be their fourth member once more. However, he instead made his debut on TNA and confronted his former rival, Mustafa Ali.
TNA often works with both contracted and non-contracted talent, and with the latter, they often prefer to change things up. Fightful Select has reported that Alexander is under contract with the promotion, something that has been kept in the dark for some time now.
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
This explains his constant appearance for the company since his debut, and indicates that he won't be going to AEW anytime soon.
Cedric Alexander reveals why he didn't choose to reunite with the Hurt Syndicate in AEW
AEW did an interesting storyline this year when the Hurt Syndicate agreed to bring in MJF as their fourth man. This was short-lived, which led everyone to believe that Cedric Alexander was finally coming in for that spot. Unfortunately, this was not the case, as he went to TNA.
While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion revealed why he chose this career path. He mentioned how it was an obvious choice to reunite with his former stablemates, but he wanted a chance to do things on his own. He did not close the door to joining the Hurt Syndicate, saying that this could happen when the time is right.
“It’s a really tiny thing. It would be so easy to be like, ‘Alright, cool, just pop right back into the Hurt Syndicate/Business and kick it with the boys,’ which would be great and something I do want to do one day, but I do feel like this is an opportunity to expand my wings and show what I’m capable of on my own. When the time is right, maybe the band does get back together and we wreck shop again,” he said. [H/T - Fightful]
The Hurt Syndicate has been on an interesting run in AEW as a trio, and with Cedric not joining them anytime soon, they could once more look for a new fourth man on the roster. Who do you think this should be?
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!