[Photo] Parker Boudreaux shares a picture with 28-year-old megastar amid lengthy AEW absence

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux, who has been absent from AEW TV for nearly a year, recently shared a picture with a renowned rapper.

The 28-year-old megastar in question is the famous rapper, Veeze. Parker Boudreaux has not been seen on AEW TV for nearly a year now. Before making his All Elite debut in 2022, Boudreaux wrestled on WWE's developmental brand under the name, "Harland," where fans compared him to Brock Lesnar.

Parker last competed in a tag team match on an episode of Rampage back in March 2023. He teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee in a losing effort in his last match. Amid his absence from TV, Parker seems to be enjoying his time while also training in the ring, according to his social media.

He recently shared a picture with the renowned rapper Veeze. Boudreaux took to his Instagram to share a picture with Veeze, promoting the rapper's "Gager tour." Boudreaux also wrote the following caption along with the picture:

"I get fly without trying call that autopilot @veezeworst."

Parker Boudreaux was recently spotted backstage in AEW

It's fair to say that Parker Boudreaux has had an underwhelming run in AEW despite having so much potential. Prior to his lengthy absence, Parker was a part of The Mogul Embassy alongside Swerve Strickland and others. However, an injury derailed his momentum.

It was recently reported that Boudreaux was backstage on an All Elite show. Fightful Select recently reported that Parker was present backstage during an episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville to meet his co-workers. However, the company reportedly has no creative plans for him while he is also out due to injury.

Meanwhile, fans are now anticipating Boudreaux's return to TV after nearly a year of absence, but only time will tell when he actually shows up.

Do you want to see Parker Boudreaux back on AEW TV? Let us know in the comments below.