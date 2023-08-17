Ex-WWE Superstar wants to "mess" Ricky Starks up if given the chance

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about beating Ricky Starks up if given the chance.

Ricky Starks has been a part of AEW since 2020 and has won the FTW Championship and Men’s Owen Hart Tournament 2023. He is embroiled in a rivalry with CM Punk and was suspended from in-ring competition for one month on the recent episode of AEW Collision after beating Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat.

Speaking with Daily Star, Toni Storm said she would like to beat up Ricky Starks if given a chance. The former WWE NXT UK Women's Championship talked about her husband Juice Robinson's history with Ricky Starks and stated that she was never a fan of The Absolute.

"Ricky [Starks] because, yeah, I wasn't a fan of him," Storm said. "My husband came to AEW and they faced off and I wasn't a fan of him. I wasn't a fan of that guy, so I'd mess him up if I had the chance." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Toni Storm thinks she has already handled everyone on the AEW roster and talked about NJPW wrestlers. She claimed she could beat Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) and would like to put NJPW Strong Women's champion Giulia in her place.

"Oh, who's left? Okay, I could handle [Mercedes Moné]. I could beat the s**t out of her, yeah. Well, I heard Giulia's talking s*it. You know, she wasn't there last time I was [in Japan]. She was probably one of the girls carrying my bags or something. Now she's making all this noise. She thinks she's the s*it. Not threatened by her at all, but I'd make an example out of her big time because of all the s**t she's been talking. So I'd like to put her in her place."(H/t Wrestling Inc)

Toni Storm and former WWE Divas Champion Saraya will participate in the AEW Women's title match at All In

Toni Storm defended the AEW Women's World Title in the main event of Dynamite's 200th episode against Hikaru Shida. After a hard-fought battle, the latter emerged victorious and won the Women's Title.

Toni Storm will try to regain the title at All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium London, where she will be a part of a four-way match for the AEW Women's World championship.

Storm's Outcast stablemate and former WWE Divas Champion Saraya, current AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Sida, and Dr. Britt Baker will be the other participants in the title match at All In.

