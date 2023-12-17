Ex-WWE talent debuts on AEW Collision

A former WWE name made her in-ring debut on the latest episode of AEW Collision. She took on Abadon in her first one-on-one match on the Saturday night show.

The name in question is Jazmin Allure. She has made appearances for NWA, ROH, AEW, and WWE. Allure has been competing in All Elite Wrestling since 2020, with her last appearance coming in Ring of Honor as part of the Zero Hour Pre-show for Final Battle 2023. The upstart took on Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) in singles competition at the event.

During her career, Allure has made two appearances for WWE, with her latest outing in the promotion being as local talent for a squash match against Lacey Evans. She took on the former Sassy Southern Belle earlier this year.

Allure didn't have a good night on Collision, as she suffered a quick loss against Abadon. She has yet to secure a win in All Elite Wrestling after losing in 15 matches.

Moments after Allure's loss, some interesting events occurred in the ring, as fans saw the arrival of Julia Hart, Skye Blue's heel turn, and the return of former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

With the women's division gaining traction and various storylines beginning, it will be an interesting few weeks for fans.

What were your thoughts on Allure vs. Abadon? Let us know in the comments section below.