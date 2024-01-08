Ex-WWE talent was "flirting" with Saraya (fka Paige) on a recent AEW show, according to Disco Inferno

AEW is known for some exciting and intriguing angles. A recent segment featuring Saraya has got many viewers talking, including wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan.

On the January 3, 2024, episode of Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion cut a promo alongside Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron. During the exchange, Cameron, who recently combined forces with The Outcasts, said she would 'do anything' for her allies.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said Cameron was seemingly flirting with Saraya during the segment:

"She [Cameron] was making it obvious that she was flirting with Saraya. (...) I don't know if that's the story they were telling because that's what I got out of it," he mentioned.

Konnan added that the exchange was bizarre:

"She was flirting with both of them, I think. It was a very weird segment. (...) She was like she would do anything for either one of the two, and she was like, 'Yo chill,'" he said. (19:00 - 19:33)

Harley Cameron recently signed with the Tony Khan-led company. For those unaware, she worked with WWE stars Shotzi and Scarlett on a couple of music videos last year.

Saraya brought Harley Cameron to Ruby Soho and AEW as a "gift"

Saraya, who has had a stellar career in WWE, signed with AEW in 2022. Since then, she has feuded with several top names besides capturing the Women's World Championship.

The Glampire brought Cameron to the Jacksonville-based company to surprise her partner, Ruby Soho, on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Cameron's alliance with The Outcasts and AEW could be a part of a storyline that involves Ruby Soho, Angelo Parker, and Saraya. The Glampire in kayfabe is seemingly jealous of Parker and Soho's relationship.

