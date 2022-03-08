"So illogical" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes AEW's booking of Rampage featuring Sammy Guevara in a TNT Title match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized AEW for putting Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo as the opener for last week's episode of Rampage.

On the Rampage before Revolution 2022, Guevara once again defended his TNT Championship. The Spanish God was part of a thrilling three-way match featuring Andrade and Allin and eventually pinned El Idolo to retain his title.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained why he wasn't a fan of AEW putting an incredible Triple Threat Match as the opener for Rampage, instead of placing it as the main event.

"I watched Rampage on Friday night and bro, I was very very generous," said Russo. "But I mean, bro, how do you start, with a match that nobody is going to be able to follow for the next hour? I'm talking about basic fundamentals like that. They open up with a three-way that is clearly the main event. Bro, when you write a show, when you write a card, you crescendo, you build, build, build... They open a show with the best match on the card, so everything else after that. I don't understand that bro, like, this is so illogical, I don't know what happened, Chris. This is wrestling 101 bro, I don't know what happened man." [8:19-9:17]

Russo criticized the structure of this week's episode of Rampage, as he noted that everything after the title match felt less substantial than the exciting opening bout.

Sammy Guevara teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting at AEW Revolution 2022

At Revolution 2022, Sammy Guevara teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to face the AHFO team of Andrade, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy.

During the match, the TNT Champion pulled off an incredible Spanish Fly on Kassidy, whereas Sting also dived off a stage and put Andrade through a table. Eventually, Allin secured the win for his team by pinning Hardy after hitting a Coffin Drop.

Guevara will be defending the TNT Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite against Scorpio Sky. The winner of the match will go on to face Wardlow, who earned his title shot at Revolution, the following week.

