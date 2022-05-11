"People didn't give a f***" – Ex-WWE veteran criticizes The Hardys' segment with former AEW Tag Team Champions

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized The Hardys' segment with The Young Bucks from the latest episode of Dynamite. The two teams recently teased a potential match against one another.

After Jeff Hardy's win over Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier match, the former WWE Champion and his brother met with Matt and Nick Jackson in the ring.

While speaking on the recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran claimed that the audience didn't care about the segment:

"Then The Hardly Boys do come to the ring for the face-off with The Hardy Boys and you could hear a f***ing mouse pi**ing on cotton. The people didn't give a f**k, that horse the barn. And then finally Matt tries to get them to do the 'delete, delete' because they weren't making any noise. They liked delete, they were probably wishing they could've deleted what they had just seen." (from 3:00:00 to 3:00:31)

Jim Cornette also believes The Hardys shouldn't be wrestling in singles matches

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said neither of The Hardys should be competing in singles matches in AEW. He believes neither Matt nor Jeff should be risking their bodies in their 40s:

"He's [Jeff Hardy] now hitting the Swanton Bomb for real; I don't know why anyone's laying for him there. I don't know if these people if they like Jeff due to their memory of his WWE days and matches from long ago. But should either of the Hardy's, in this environment, in AEW, be in a singles match to being with at all? And, you know, I have always been a fan of the Hardy's, and I recognize they were over, and in their youth, they were tremendous risk-takers but they don't have to be doing this in their late 40s." (from 8:07 to 9:40)

Edited by Abhinav Singh