"Too confusing" – Ex-WWE veteran explains Tay Conti's vital role in Sammy Guevara's change of character in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell gave his take on Sammy Guevara's current AEW character. According to him, The Spanish God is still half babyface, and his partner Tay Conti is turning him heel.

On this week's edition of Rampage, Guevara and Conti saved Frankie Kazarian after his match against Scorpio Sky. Sky and Ethan Page attacked Kazarian after he failed to win the TNT Championship.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said the Guevara character situation is too confusing and might lead to AEW losing fans:

"But Sammy Guevara is still half babyface, right? I think it's the girl that's turning him, not necessarily that he is turning him, so I think she is. I don't know, these situations never happened back in my times. It was too confusing, don't confuse your fans because then you'll lose them." (from 18:20 to 18:43)

The former three-time TNT Champion has been portraying a heel on AEW TV alongside Conti. However, on this week's Rampage, the newly crowned AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions were more of a babyface.

Guevara previously lost the TNT Championship to Sky in a Ladder Match on Dynamite.

Tony Khan recently admitted he got it wrong with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti

During a recent interview with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City Podcast, Tony Khan claimed that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti found something special about one another both on and off-screen.

Khan then added that fans aren't fans of Guevara and Conti together as a couple:

"They've found something really special on and off-screen. It's great and I'm really happy for them. I was really happy for them, so maybe I misread how happy the fans would be for them. I think I've course-corrected that. Course correcting, you don't try to fit a square peg in a round hole. I like Sammy, I like Tay. The fans like Sammy, the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together. The fans do not. That's where we differentiate. That is what I've come to accept." (H/T: Fightful)

