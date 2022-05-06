"Lackluster" - Ex-WWE veteran isn't impressed with Keith Lee's performance in AEW, heavily criticizes his match

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized Keith Lee's match against Colten Gunn from AEW Rampage. Lee was recently victorious over Billy Gunn's son in an emphatic manner.

However, Cornette personally wasn't too impressed with the performance. While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran recalled Lee's AEW debut against Isiah Kassidy.

The former WWE star had a perfect debut in AEW and got over like a monster. Cornette said:

"Keith Lee, as we mentioned, when was his debut on this program? About six weeks ago now, his first match in, was the most perfect debut match I've ever seen anybody have in AEW. He got over like a monster and won convincingly." (from 0:22 to 0:34)

Cornette then criticized Lee's match from last week's edition of AEW Rampage. He claimed it was the most lackluster performance by the former WWE NXT star:

"This was the most lackluster performance I've ever seen him put in. Was it the lateness of the hour, the deadness of the crowd after Dynamite?" (from 1:40 to 1:51)

Watch Jim Cornette speak on the former NXT Champion in the following video:

Konnan believes Keith Lee is lost in the shuffle in AEW

Jim Cornette isn't the only wrestling veteran critical of Keith Lee. WCW legend Konnan seems to have the same thoughts regarding Lee's latest performances in AEW.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said the former WWE star is another talent lost in the shuffle. The veteran also feels the former NXT North American Champion looks "older," he said:

"When Keith Lee debuted, the first thing me and Disco Inferno said was, this guy is just going to be another guy, you know, stand in line, you know, hurry up and wait. You know, they got too much talent, bro, and he gets lost. He doesn't stick out. And you're right. He got too heavy. He does look older now that you say it."

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh