Ex-WWE writer points out the issue with Amanda Huber’s recent comment regarding AEW programming (Exclusive)

AEW has been in the headlines in the professional wrestling business after one of the spots from their WrestleDream pay-per-view went viral. The spot, which happened in the 'I Quit' match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, saw Moxley dunk Darby's face in a fish tank, seemingly trying to drown the Daredevil.
The spot has been criticized by many members of the wrestling community. However, Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, came out in support of AEW, stating that it's the parents' responsibility to ensure that their kids aren't watching these matches.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out an issue with Huber's statement on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. He said it's not realistic to monitor what kids are watching throughout the day. He said that while he understands where Huber is coming from but no parent can keep track of what their children are watching every minute of the day.
"I hear Brody Lee's a wife, I hear her. Chris, let's face it, man. You can't sit there and know what your kids are watching 24x7, man. You can't, it's impossible. And especially now, Chris, where companies like Disney are covering these ridiculous topics, whereas you may be allowing your kid to watch a Disney show, having no idea what the content is. So I understand what she's saying, but Chris, you got small kids. How realistic is it to know what your kids are watching every single minute of every single day?" Russo said.
Following the conclusion of AEW WrestleDream, the company will now shift its focus to next month's Full Gear event. It is set to feature some exciting matches with three of the promotion's World Championships set to be defended at the PPV at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
