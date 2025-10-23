  • home icon
  Exclusive footage shows former AEW champion leaving Dynamite mid-show

Exclusive footage shows former AEW champion leaving Dynamite mid-show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:55 GMT
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's X account)

A former AEW champion left Dynamite during the show. He was disappointed with recent events.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were one of the most beloved tag teams in AEW. They were wildly popular with the fans and even captured the World Tag Team Titles. However, the duo disbanded earlier this year due to Max Caster's change in attitude. Over the next few weeks, Caster issued open challenges that he would constantly look. Anthony Bowens even faced him twice in singles matches and destroyed him. Seeing how their respective careers were shaping up, Jerry Lynn ordered them to team up again. They since competed in two tag matches and emerged victorious. However, the issues between them are far from over, as they both can't seem to work as a team.

This week on Dynamite, Max Caster was fed up with being forced to team with Anthony Bowens, and he was on his way out of the arena when the cameras caught up with him in the parking lot. Caster aired his frustration over being forced to team with Bowens and said he was going to get in an Uber and leave.

"Yeah, I'm just trying to get an Uber. I don't know, I'm just a little upset, obviously. I don't have a match on Dynamite tonight, and the reason is that I am now forced to be in a tag team with Anthony Bowens, who nobody wants to see booked in a wrestling match. So, I'm back in a black hole vortex of not being able to get on the show because I'm teamed up with a jerk that nobody wants to see. This guy rumbled up my trademark, so I'm just trying to get an Uber."
AEW star Max Caster addressed his haters

During his time in The Acclaimed, Max Caster became infamous for rapping during his entrances. However, his raps always landed him in hot water and even resulted in his suspension. Despite this, the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive is unapologetic about the things he says.

During a recent interview with Hey!(EW), the AEW star admitted that he has apologized to Anthony Bowens and to Tony Khan for some of the things he has said, but he won't apologize to his haters.

“Just don’t apologize. That’s the number one rule. Anybody who apologizes is an idiot. I’ve obviously done things to upset people close to me that I’m supposed to work with. I apologized to Anthony Bowens for saying something out of line, and I apologized to my boss. But I’m not going to apologize to the people who want me fired or want me dead for the things I do or say, because you know what? A lot of people like the things I do and say."

It will be interesting to see if The Acclaimed will ever reunite in AEW again.

