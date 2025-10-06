"I’m not going to apologize to the people who want me fired or want me dead" - Controversial AEW star addresses receiving death threats

A former AEW champion has recently spoken up on the hatred he has received from a section of the company's fanbase. The star in question, Max Caster, is well-known for his penchant for controversy.

Ad

The self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" is no stranger to being a cause of outrage, as many of his past entrance rap verses have crossed the lines of propriety, on one occasion even leading to him being suspended. The 36-year-old star has been rather unsuccessful in his recently-launched singles career, although he has managed to establish a peculiar connection with the fans regardless.

Over the last couple of weeks, wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn has been attempting to reunite Caster with his former tag partner Anthony Bowens. The duo were featured on the latest edition of Hey!(EW) with RJ City, where "Platinum" Max revealed that he had no interest in apologizing to detractors and critics who wanted him to lose his livelihood and even his life because of his prior controversial performances and remarks. He clarified that he did make amends with Bowens, and with his employer Tony Khan, stating:

Ad

Trending

“Just don’t apologize. That’s the number one rule. Anybody who apologizes is an idiot. I’ve obviously done things to upset people close to me that I’m supposed to work with. I apologized to Anthony Bowens for saying something out of line, and I apologized to my boss. But I’m not going to apologize to the people who want me fired or want me dead for the things I do or say, because you know what? A lot of people like the things I do and say."

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Caster further added:

"And in two days, no one will even remember it because someone else will do something crazy... That’s how America works. People build you up just to tear you down. And once you’re up, they try to drag you all the way down again. I tore myself down to come back to this. That’s just how it is. So people need to realize that. Don’t apologize for anything you do or say if it’s just people calling for your head," said Caster. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Anthony Bowens wants upcoming AEW tag match with Max Caster cancelled

AEW will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for this week's special Tuesday-night edition of Dynamite and Wednesday-night edition of Collision. The latter program is set to present a tag bout pitting Max Caster and Anthony Bowens against Big Bill and Bryan Keith. This follows on the former AEW World Tag Team Champions defeating The Swirl in tag team action towards the end of last month.

Ad

Despite their successful teamup around two weeks ago, Anthony Bowens is seemingly unwilling to pair up with Caster again. The Pride of Pro-Wrestling recently took to X/Twitter to request Tony Khan to cancel the aforementioned tag bout between him and Caster and the former Learning Tree members on AEW Collision.

"Hey @TonyKhan! I saw today is your off day! I was wondering…during your down time…could you take a second to cancel this match happening next Saturday night on @AEW Collision?? Thanks! Go Jags tomorrow night! DUVAAAAAAALLLL - Your Pride," he wrote.

Ad

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official Hey @TonyKhan ! I saw today is your off day! I was wondering…during your down time…could you take a second to cancel this match happening next Saturday night on @AEW Collision?? Thanks! ​ Go Jags tomorrow night! DUVAAAAAAALLLL ​ - Your Pride ✌🏽

It remains to be seen if a proper Acclaimed reunion lies in the horizon for Caster and Bowens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?