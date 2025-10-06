Top AEW star urges Tony Khan to immediately cancel upcoming match

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 06, 2025 01:17 GMT
A former AEW champion recently made an important request to All Elite President Tony Khan. The Acclaimed was a popular tag team back in the day. However, their split hasn't been good for the duo. Anthony Bowens highly despises Max Caster because of his attitude.

Jerry Lynn tried his best to bring them together, as the coach believes the former AEW World Tag Team Champions can only thrive when they work as a team. A few days ago, the two stars stepped back into the ring together after a long time against The Swirl. Despite their differences, they managed to pick up the victory.

AEW will present Dynamite and Collision from Daily's Place this week. On the Saturday Night's Homecoming edition, The Acclaimed are once again set to reunite and face Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Recently, Anthony Bowens took to X and requested Tony Khan to cancel the match on Collision.

"Hey @TonyKhan! I saw today is your off day! I was wondering…during your down time…could you take a second to cancel this match happening next Saturday night on @AEW Collision?? Thanks! Go Jags tomorrow night! DUVAAAAAAALLLL - Your Pride," he wrote.

Anthony Bowens was afraid of getting fired by Tony Khan

Max Caster's controversial actions both entertained the fans and scared Anthony Bowens, as the former was suspended multiple times by Tony Khan.

While speaking with Good Karma Wrestling, The Pride of Pro Wrestling said he was worried he would have to pay for Max Caster's actions now and then.

"People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week," he said.

It remains to be seen if The Acclaimed will pick up a victory in the future.

Edited by Neda Ali
