Major AEW star was worried about getting fired by Tony Khan: "That's a petrifying thought"

The AEW roster is immensely talented. Furthermore, its tag-team division is one of the strongest in the world. The reigning All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions are Brodido (Brody King and Bandido). Interestingly, these titles were once held by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. On paper, The Acclaimed have disbanded. However, AEW producer Jerry Lynn recently forced Caster and Bowens to ally again and take part in tag team action. On the latest episode of Collision, the duo locked horns with The Swirl (Blake Christian &amp; Lee Johnson). The former World Tag Team Champions won this showdown. However, after its conclusion, they went their separate way. Anthony Bowens has stated his frustrations with his former tag team partner several times. Caster is a controversial figure, and The 5-Tool Player was under the impression that Tony Khan was going to fire both due to the former's actions. In a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, the 34-year-old said that he was tired of cleaning The Best Wrestler Alive's mess. &quot;People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week.....there was just occurrence after occurrence after occurrence after occurrence where I was cleaning up this guy's mess,&quot; said Bowens. Anthony Bowens wants to become AEW's first gay singles champion Anthony Bowens is openly gay. At Dynasty 2025's post-show media scrum, the 34-year-old revealed that his goal is to become the company's first-ever gay singles champion. &quot;I’d love to be AEW’s first openly gay singles champion. That’s a major goal for me, and it all starts right here, right now.” said Bowens. [H/T: Gayety]The Pride of Professional Wrestling has the look of a megastar. Hopefully, Tony Khan will fulfil his dream someday.