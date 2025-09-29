"I was threatened a suspension" - AEW star makes a huge revelation

On the recent episode of AEW Collision, The Acclaimed reunited to take on Swirl (Blake Christian &amp; Lee Johnson). Even though Max Caster and Anthony Bowens won this showdown, this reunion was temporary. Jerry Lynn tried to make them put their differences aside and join forces again. However, the Five Tool Player has no intention of returning to the past. After the conclusion of Collision, a backstage interviewer asked Bowens how it felt to team up with Caster again. The 34-year-old angrily replied that he didn't sign up for it. He accused Jerry Lynn of threatening to withhold his pay and impose a suspension. “I was put in this tag match against my will by Jerry Lynn. I was threatened my money. I was threatened a suspension. I got bills to pay. I got a mortgage to pay. I gotta redo my parents house and a guy like Jerry Lynn is trying to take money out of my pocket. All for this nostalgia. For me me to go and join Max. I don’t wanna do it. I didn’t ask for it.” said Bowens. The Acclaimed are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They have also held the World Trios Championships with WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens opens up on his frustrations with AEW A few days ago, a fan on Twitter stated that Anthony Bowens is underrated and that he deserves to be pushed more. Bowens responded to this statement by saying that All Elite Wrestling management overlooks him. However, he added that he is earning his stripes. &quot;I get overlooked bc I’ve never had an opportunity to go 20-30 minutes or more with someone in AEW. That is really when you start to earn your stripes. You can’t make a determination without giving people the chance to prove you wrong.&quot; he wrote. Anthony Bowens is a generational talent, and hopefully, Tony Khan has plans for him. It might be time for him to go on a singles title run.