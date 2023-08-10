"Excuses don't work" - Jeff Jarrett addresses his enraged comment about AEW star's botch on Dynamite

Industry legend Jeff Jarrett has found an unexpected level of success in AEW since debuting for the promotion last November. The 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer aligned himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and the massive Satnam Singh and has subsequently become a fan favorite for his antics with the group.

However, it's not always fun and games when a live broadcast is going on. On the recent 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, a hot mic unintentionally caught Jeff Jarrett berating Singh for his positioning, telling the Indian giant he was on the "wrong side, dumb*ss."

Jarrett recently did an AMA on Reddit to celebrate the release of the WrestleQuest video game, and a fan asked him about the mishap, which had the internet wrestling community buzzing on social media. Jarrett made no apologies but explained that there can be no excuses on a live show:

"Yep! When the “red light is on” — it’s go time! Production, placement, presentation are all very important… Love my man Satnam; but when it’s been discussed over and over — excuses don’t work," said Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett had to change the lyrics of his theme song to avoid a legal issue with The Rock

Jeff Jarrett brought his old TNA entrance theme with him when he made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The song, "My World," was instantly recognizable to many fans. However, Jarrett faced a bit of trouble when he originally wrote it over a decade ago.

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Jarrett revealed that he had to change the lyrics of the song, as they originally referenced The Rock. But with 'The Rock' being a trademarked name, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't want to land himself in hot water:

"In writing that song, I think, ‘He ain’t dead, he ain’t The Rock’ – did you ever hear that version of it? I think that was out, and The Rock is trademarked. So I think we went back in… that last line, we tweaked a couple of different ways," said Jarrett.

Luckily, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion managed to avoid a potentially huge mistake while still creating a song that would be iconic so many years later.

