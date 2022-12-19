"Expect some big surprises" - 25-year-old star drops a hint at massive AEW debut to fight Kenny Omega 

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is in the crosshairs of a major star from another company.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo was set to challenge Kenny Omega last year when the latter was the Mexican promotion's world champion. The Best Bout Machine had to relinquish the title after holding it for 765 days due to multiple upcoming surgeries.

Vikingo won the title in a 5-way match at AAA Triplemanía Regia II in December 2021. His match against the AEW EVP was highly anticipated, and fans are likely to welcome a future match between the two.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, the 25-year-old star said the following about a potential future match against Kenny Omega.

“The third time’s the charm. It’s now been two occasions that Kenny Omega and I were gonna wrestle, but for this and that, it wasn’t able to happen, but now I have the Visa. So if he doesn’t come (to Mexico), then I will go look for him. Expect some big surprises. Why not have ‘El Gran Jinete’ go and look for him in his own house? Anything can happen. My home, AAA, is always giving surprises. I don’t know, maybe in the future, I will go to his house, or him in ours, or somewhere in the middle. Anything can happen,” El Hijo Del Vikingo said. (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega returned to AEW recently

After All Out 2022, The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk were suspended from the company. However, The Elite made their comeback at Full Gear 2022 to challenge the Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship.

The Cleaner and the Young Bucks lost on their comeback, and it was announced that the two teams would clash in a best-of-7 series. Four matches have already taken place, with the Death Triangle coming out on top thrice.

The next match between the two will be a No Disqualifications match. Should The Elite emerge victorious, the next match will be Falls Count Anywhere, and the seventh match will be a Ladder Match if we get there.

