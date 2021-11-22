Kenny Omega to vacate a major world championship - Reports 

According to a recent report, Kenny Omega will be vacating his AAA Mega Championship due to the injuries he's currently dealing with.

It was recently reported that the former AEW Champion is suffering from vertigo, and he's set to have multiple surgeries. Omega officially announced that he will be taking time off from wrestling on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

That being said, there was still uncertainly over his AAA Championship defense against El Hijo Del Vikingo at Triplemanía Regia II on December 4th. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio now reports that the Omega will soon vacate his title, leading to his championship defense being canceled.

It was also noted that AAA is looking to crown a new Mega Champion soon, possibly in a multi-man contest. The promotion could make an announcement about the match at some point soon.

Tyler Mthembu

In my honest opinion, Kenny Omega needs a ton of praise.



He was AEW world champion, AAA Champion, and IMPACT champion at the same time, had classics with Bryan Danielson, Rey Fenix, etc, and all of this with a banged up shoulder.



In my honest opinion, Kenny Omega needs a ton of praise. He was AEW world champion, AAA Champion, and IMPACT champion at the same time, had classics with Bryan Danielson, Rey Fenix, etc, and all of this with a banged up shoulder.

Kenny Omega won the AAA Championship in October 2019 and remains the champion to this date, considering he hasn't officially vacated it yet.

His last title defense came against Andrade El Idolo at Triplemanía XXIX in August earlier this year. It's safe to say that The Cleaner's reign was a legendary one, as he competed in several breathtaking matches throughout his run with the gold.

Kenny Omega wants a rematch with Kevin Owens

Though The Best Bout Machine is out of action, he isn't done teasing fans with several potential matches upon his return. Omega recently responded to a Twitter user who shared the clip of a clash between the former AEW Champion and Kevin Owens from 2009.

Omega admitted that he cheated to win the match and noted that Owens would surely be interested in exacting revenge. It's no secret that KO's WWE contract will expire in January 2022 and that he's widely expected to leave the company.

Kenny Omega



Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen in the first round of Battle of Los Angeles!



This was the first of only two times Omega and Steen met in a singles match.



12 years ago today: Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen in the first round of Battle of Los Angeles! This was the first of only two times Omega and Steen met in a singles match. I robbed this guy. I'm sure he wants a part 3.

In theory, AEW would be the ideal destination for The Prizefighter, given his relationship with The Young Bucks and the number of dream matches he could have in the company.

What was your favorite match of Kenny Omega's AAA Mega Championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

