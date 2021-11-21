"I'm sure he wants a part 3" - Kenny Omega teases massive rematch with former WWE Universal Champion

Kenny Omega recently sent out a message, saying WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens might be interested in facing him for the third time.

Omega and Owens are two of the most successful wrestlers on the planet now, having proved their mettle in whichever promotion they performed. It's also worth noting that both stars have crossed paths twice in their careers, one of which was recently brought back to the limelight by a Twitter user.

Back in 2009, The Cleaner and the former Universal Champion collided in the first round of the coveted Battle of Los Angeles tournament, conducted by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. That match saw Kenny Omega secure a win over Kevin Owens.

Recalling the same, the former AEW Champion tweeted that he robbed KO of winning the PWG bout. He added that the WWE star might be interested in another clash against him.

"I robbed this guy. I’m sure he wants a part 3," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Ciarán @CiaranRH2



Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen in the first round of Battle of Los Angeles!



This was the first of only two times Omega and Steen met in a singles match.



#PWG @KennyOmegamanX @FightOwensFight 12 years ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen in the first round of Battle of Los Angeles!This was the first of only two times Omega and Steen met in a singles match. 12 years ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen in the first round of Battle of Los Angeles!This was the first of only two times Omega and Steen met in a singles match.#PWG @KennyOmegamanX @FightOwensFight https://t.co/sBRPTho8d1 I robbed this guy. I’m sure he wants a part 3. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat… I robbed this guy. I’m sure he wants a part 3. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat…

Considering Kevin Owens' WWE contract is nearing expiration, a move to AEW and an eventual match with Kenny Omega is a major possibility. Moreover, The Young Bucks have also teased joining forces with Owens in AEW to re-form their iconic stable "Mount Rushmore."

Kenny Omega was recently written of AEW's programming

After dropping his AEW Championship to Hangman Page following a record-setting 346-day reign, Kenny Omega was expected to take time off from AEW. This was seemingly confirmed after reports about The Cleaner suffering from Vertigo and requiring multiple surgeries emerged.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “The surgeries will not be that major and the expectation would be for him (Kenny Omega) to return in or around late February,



But Tony Khan has told him to take the time off that he needs.”



- WON “The surgeries will not be that major and the expectation would be for him (Kenny Omega) to return in or around late February, But Tony Khan has told him to take the time off that he needs.”- WON https://t.co/eGEPf3bULv

Omega made his hiatus official on this week's AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment. Most notably, AEW also smartly set up a prospective dream feud between The Cleaner with his Elite stablemate Adam Cole on the Wednesday night show for the future.

By the time Kenny Omega returns, there's a possibility Kevin Owens might have already joined AEW and ran amock many of the company's top stars.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want to see Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens clash inside the squared circle, possibly in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry