Kenny Omega reveals he is set to go on a hiatus

At the start of this week's AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega confirmed that he would be taking some time off from television.

Reports of Omega taking a hiatus have circulated ever since AEW's Full Gear event, with rumors suggesting that the former AEW Champion needed time off to tend to severe injuries.

An emotionally and physically exhausted Omega said on this week's Dynamite that he needed to take time away from the ring to "fix things" and that he could not do it while being active. Kenny Omega then called upon his brothers in The Elite to take up the job of taking care of business while he is away.

"You know I haven’t watched the match back yet from Full Gear, and people are already asking me 'when the rematch is gonna be?'. 'When are you gonna get your belt back Kenny?'. I lost that match, The Elite lost the night. Quite frankly, I'm a little disgusted. Not in you [Hangman Page], you won - Congrats….But I feel like there’s things I gotta fix and things I gotta change…" said Omega.

Kenny Omega lost his AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view. The match marked the end to a long storyline between the former Tag Team Champions.

As of writing, there is no word on how long Omega's hiatus will be from AEW TV.

Kenny Omega reportedly wrestled with a major injury at AEW Full Gear

Immediately following AEW Full Gear, reports surfaced that Kenny Omega entered his main event match with Hangman Page with a shoulder injury.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Omega apparently had little to no strength left in his shoulders.

"I don’t know if he has no strength, but he can’t lift heavy weights with them — I don’t even know if he can lift with them. The last time we were talking about it, he said he was able to lift the bar. So it’s 45 pounds. He’s told me, ‘I can work a match without my shoulders.’”

PWI later reported that Kenny Omega was going to need shoulder surgery, which would undoubtedly put him on the shelf for the forseeable future.

"Kenny Omega may be out for an extended period of time from in-ring action as he's likely looking at shoulder surgery. The hope is they will have some clarity on that within the week."

Omega will be a big miss for AEW and the fans will be hoping to see him make a swift return to the ring.

