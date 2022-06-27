"Oh Lord" - Former WWE personality reacts to Jon Moxley getting busted open at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley's wife, took to social media to express her concern after her husband got busted wide open during the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

At the said event, Moxley challenged New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship in a match three years in the making. During the bout, Tanahashi hit a sling blade that drove The Purveyor of Violence outside, making him bleed in the process afterward.

Paquette couldn't help but worry upon seeing her husband bleed once again in a match. The former WWE personality took to Twitter to simply express her worries by stating these words.

"Oh lord," Paquette tweeted.

Check out her reaction below:

As alluded to her tweet, Paquette was definitely concerned about her husband's physical well-being. Still, Moxley continued by hitting a Paradigm Shift on The Ace but the latter targeted his cut by hitting repeated knee strikes and a headbutt.

Jon Moxley wins the Interim AEW World Championship

Despite bleeding profusely, Jon Moxley went for another Paradigm Shift but Hiroshi Tanahashi countered with a roll-up for a near-fall. Moxley then clobbered Tanahashi with a lariat, only to kick-out surprisingly at one.

Moreover, The Purveyor of Violence repeatedly hit the Ace with elbows and executed a rear-naked choke. The latter went up to his feet and the former locked in the Bulldog Choke, but it still wasn't enough to put Tana away.

In the closing moments, Mox capitalized on a tired and gassed Tanahashi as he finally took him out with a Death Rider to win the Interim AEW World Championship. After the match, the competitors had a show of respect but got interrupted by Chris Jericho and his Appreciation Society.

Blackpool Combat Club, along with the debuting Claudio Castagnoli, equalled the odds for Mox and Tana. With the Forbidden Door just concluded, it will be interesting to see how Castagnoli and BCC fare against the JAS, who have a man advantage after the trio's win earlier, at Dynamite Blood and Guts.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far