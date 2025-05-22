F-bomb suddenly dropped on AEW Dynamite; crowd left stunned

AEW Dynamite saw an F-bomb suddenly dropped on live television, leaving the fans stunned. Tony Khan will be a worried man right now.

This week's Dynamite kicked off with Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page coming to the ring and cutting promos before their much anticipated Owen Hart Cup Final match at AEW Double or Nothing. Ospreay and Page were both emotional, and tensions were running high.

The Englishman revealed how hard it was for him to juggle being away from his family to do the work he does, while Hangman Adam Page also went through his childhood and how he grew up. Just when it seemed like the promo was slowing down, Will Ospreay dropped the F-bomb, much to the surprise of the fans.

“Every single one that has said that they’re the best, I proved them wrong. Wanna know why? I am the best in the f*cking world, bruv,” he said.

Ospreay was talking about how many stars he has defeated so far and how he keeps defying the odds when it comes to him being a top star in AEW. Their match at Double or Nothing has a lot riding on it and after this promo, and the stakes just got even bigger.

