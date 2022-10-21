Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is upset with AEW following reports of its recent firing. The talent in question is former WWE Superstar Ace Steel, who was reportedly released from the promotion earlier this week.

After CM Punk's comments at the post-All Out media scrum, the former world champion allegedly got into a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk was assisted by his real-life friend, Ace Steel, in the brawl, which led to the suspension of all the parties involved.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette shared his disappointment over Steel's rumored departure. According to the veteran ringside manager, Steel was the good guy in the exchange as he came to the aid of his friend and wife.

“I hate to hear that because he was my hero in the whole thing. He’s the one that really did all the damage. He came like a knight in shining armour, came to the rescue of his poor crippled wife who was trapped in a room with a bunch of raging EVPs, and if it wasn’t Larry that bit Old Yeller [Kenny Omega] over there if it was indeed Ace Steel, then that was heroic. It sounds like he was f****** D*** the bruiser in this,” Jim Cornette said. [00:12 - 00:42]

Jim Cornette holds Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks responsible for Ace Steel's AEW exit

During the same episode, the WWE veteran mentioned that AEW needs the experience Ace Steel brings to the table and the company.

Cornette concluded by stating that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks potentially influenced Steel's departure from the promotion.

“I think he should be on top. He should be in the main event over there. Now I am sorry to hear that, because he’s a experienced veteran, wrestler, trainer, etc. with a lot of f****** background in the wrestling business, kinda guy that they need. If they didn’t have the Cucamonga kids and the weirdo from f****** Sapporo causing all this trouble, they’d still have a valuable employee.” [00:43 - 1:12]

Ace Steel recently removed AEW from his Twitter profile after reports of his exit. However, the promotion has yet to release an official statement about the backstage producer's contract situation.

What do you think about the AEW All Out backstage altercation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes