"F#%@IN COWARDA" - Former WWE Superstar blasts Sting

AEW star Sting was blasted by former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland ahead of their match at All In.

Sting and Darby Allin brought the fight to Strickland's partner AR Fox in his own territory. The two stars made a surprise visit to WWA4 Pro Wrestling School, where Fox is a trainer. Sting attacked AR Fox from behind with his baseball bat and choked him, which allowed Darby Allin to head to the top rope for a Coffin Drop on Fox.

This attack on AR Fox caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland, who made his voice heard on Twitter and expressed his anger on Sting and Allin.

"F#%@IN COWARDA!!!" Strickland tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

With tensions escalating, the Tag Team Coffin match at AEW All In between Darby Allin and The Icon vs. AR Fox and Swerve Strickland is sure to be a wild one for the fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting brought his joker gimmick on AEW Dynamite this week

In a surprising twist, Sting brought his iconic Joker gimmick on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The veteran wrestler, known for his diverse personas, unveiled the fan-favorite character.

On Dynamite, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne secured a triumphant victory, with Allin's Coffin Drop sealing the pinfall win against Bishop Kaun. Following the match, Strickland and Fox made their way to the ring however, they were interrupted by The Icon.

Sting appeared on the titantron with the Joker makeup hyping up his upcoming Coffin Match at All In against Mogul Embassy by sending a warning to them. Sting also held wrestling veteran Prince Nana hostage backstage.

It is unclear why WWE Hall of Famer brought back the iconic gimmick on Dynamite. However, it is possible that he is planning to use it in his upcoming match at All In.

Do you want to see Sting use his Joker gimmick at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.