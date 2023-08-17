Sting brings back decade-old gimmick to terrorize 27-year wrestling veteran on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting brought back his decade-old Joker gimmick.

In a thrilling match, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne emerged victorious with a pinfall victory, sealed by a Coffin Drop from Allin onto Bishop Kaun. Following the match, Sting appeared with his Joker gimmick on the titantron to hype up the upcoming Coffin Match at All In against Mogul Embassy.

Adding to the drama, Sting had wrestling veteran Prince Nana as a hostage threatening to hurt him. The Icon last used his Joker gimmick outside of AEW in 2011, when he defeated Hulk Hogan at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

This is not the first time The Icon has used the Joker gimmick in AEW. He also brought it out in June when he teamed with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The Joker gimmick is one of the most popular personas amongst fans. It is unclear why he brought back the gimmick on Dynamite. But it's possible he's planning to use it in his upcoming Coffin Match at All In against AR Fox and Swerve Strickland.

