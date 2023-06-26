Sting brings back his old gimmick after a decade at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sting created quite a buzz as he brought back his Joker gimmick back. The Icon is known for his various iconic personas throughout his career, including a surfer and a Crow and Joker.

The Toronto crowd erupted with excitement as The Icon made his way to the ring, showcasing his unique and captivating appearance. The commentary team couldn't help but acknowledge the significance of the moment, as it marked the first time in years that he had showed off the Joker paint.

Teaming up with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito, The Icon faced off against the alliance of Le Suzuki Gods, featuring Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

The match was a thrilling display of athleticism and skill, culminating in a victory for former WCW Champion and his partners Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito.

Sting's resurrection of the Joker paint that truly struck a chord with fans. The nostalgic element added an extra layer of excitement to an already electrifying event.

The enigmatic aura of the Joker paint once again captivated audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating what surprises The Stinger might have in store for the future.

What are your thoughts on The Icon's performance at Forbidden Door II? Sound off in the comments section below.

