'F**k you' chants break out on Dynamite as AEW star forced to make in-ring appearance despite brutal attack

The opening match of this week's AEW Dynamite saw a top star rushing to the ring despite being attacked even before the bout began. His forced appearance led to an outrage among the fans, who showered highly negative chants on his foes.

During the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay squared off against Brian Cage in the opening match of the night. The Aerial Assassin went in all alone, surrounded by The Don Callis Family ringside after it was revealed that the faction had already attacked his partner for the Grand Slam Australia match against them, Kenny Omega.

Will Ospreay was under constant attack, with repeated interference from Lance Archer and even Don Callis, both of whom were ringside tonight. Despite the odds being stacked against him, Ospreay fought valiantly against The Machine in a top-notch in-ring showdown.

Moreover, Ospreay captivated the audience with his amazing athleticism that combated Cage's raw power and strength. As the match came down to its final moments, Archer's distraction was caught by the referee, and Will Ospreay took advantage of the confusion to execute his finisher and picked up the win.

However, the celebrations for the former AEW International Champion were cut short as Archer and Cage began to assault him. Kenny Omega, who had seemingly recovered from the backstage attack, rushed to the ring with a steel chair to save Will Ospreay.

They gained the upper hand for a brief moment before the other Don Callis Family members, and their Grand Slam Australia opponents, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, came down to the ring.

The four-on-two assault left Ospreay, and Omega beat down in the middle of the ring, and loud jeers from the fans in attendance shouting 'F**k you' targetting the faction. AEW Dynamite began this week with a spectacular yet chaotic start.

