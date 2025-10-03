"F**k You"- Death Riders member not happy with what happened on AEW Dynamite

A Death Riders member was not happy with an incident that took place on AEW Dynamite. She voiced her frustration over social media.

Ad

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley tried to officially get Kris Statlander to join the Death Riders by having her turn on Harley Cameron. However, the AEW Women's World Champion attacked Wheeler Yuta instead and then flipped off Moxley before fleeing through the crowd. This week on the Wednesday Night show, Statlander teamed with Darby Allin to face the team of Yuta and Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match.

Ad

Trending

This match was every bit as brutal as fans expected. During the bout, Shafir tried to lock on a rear-naked choke on Kris Statlander. However, the Women's World Champion countered and slammed Shafir's feet into some thumbtacks that were placed on the mat. AEW shared the clip on social media. However, Marina Shafir responded to the clip with some choice words.

Check out her post here:

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Marina Shafir @MarinaShafir F**k you.

Ad

Jim Cornette gave a new nickname to the Death Riders

The Death Riders have been a prominent feature on AEW TV ever since they formed last year. They continue to feature every week despite the constant criticism from critics and fans. Many people believed that the group would go away after Mox lost the World Title at All In: Texas. However, that did not happen, and Jim Cornette is not pleased about this.

Ad

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran was not pleased to see that Mox's group hasn't gone away yet. He even called them The Bore Horsemen.

"It’s the same s*** they were doing. They just switched the belt. We’re not going to get rid of these guys. We’re not gonna not have to look at Moxley. Every week they are going to do the same thing. The new world champion in a six-man tag, still can’t get rid of The Bore Horsemen [Death Riders],” Jim Cornette said. [From 0:16 to 0:36]

It will be interesting to see if the Mox's crew will add more members to their group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!