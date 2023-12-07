“F*** No would I ever want an invite” - WCW veteran responds after Jake Roberts says he shouldn’t be in WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE writer and WCW veteran Vince Russo has hit back at Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts in classic fashion. The former took to Twitter to rant after the AEW man said that Roberts does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Russo posted a very long message on Twitter and sarcastically wrote that even Roberts’ dead dog knows more than him. He also confessed that he learned much from Jake Roberts when working with him and even called him the best creative mind in history.

“When Jake Roberts says, 'F*** No' when asked if Vince Russo should ever be in the @WWE Hall of Fame, I'd have to agree with him, 'F*** No' would I ever want an invite. Jake says his 'Dead Dog' had better ideas than me---even though Jake never really stayed around anywhere long enough for me to ever even book him. Hey, maybe his Dead Dog should apply for the @WWE or @AEW Head Writer's job---IF he's really that good,” he tweeted.

Russo continued:

“Man, bro, to just cut some one down at Jake's age to just get over with the 'Cool Kids'. Sad, bro. So, let me just Bury Jake by saying this: Jake Roberts was one of the best---if not the best---creative minds when if came to Character/Story in the HISTORY of the Wrestling Business. I actually learned from him---and---borrowed from him. But, hey, what do I know considering a dead K-9 probably knows more about talent than I do.”

It was clear that Russo was not impressed with what Jake had to say regarding his potential Hall of Fame induction.

What exactly did WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts say about Vince Russo?

Jake Roberts was speaking on his Snake Pit podcast when he said what he said that angered Vince Russo.

He is known to speak his mind and did not mince his words when asked if Russo had to go into the Hall of Fame.

"Okay, next question," Roberts answered while laughing. "F**k no ... My dead dog had better ideas than he did." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Russo worked with WWE, WCW, and TNA in creative roles and was responsible for many great matches and feuds. He has since become an active podcaster and gives his views on the current events in the wrestling world.

