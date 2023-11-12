"Family my a**" - AEW star Anna Jay is unhappy with former stablemates

AEW star Anna Jay recently had a furious response towards her former Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates.

Anna Jay has been part of two factions in All Elite Wrestling, The Dark Order and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Anna Jay officially left the Dark Order to join the Jericho Appreciation Society on the July 20, 2022, episode of Dynamite. The faction consisted of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo.

The faction officially disbanded on the August 9, 2023, edition of Dynamite However, some of them have stayed in touch as Daniel Garcia along with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker sent out an open challenge for this Saturday's AEW Collision which upset Anna Jay as she took to Twitter and questioned not being invited by her former teammates:

"How come I wasn’t invited to this chat…. family my a**!" - Tweeted Anna Jay.

When AEW star Anna Jay shared her inspiration in professional wrestling

AEW star Anna Jay spoke about her inspirations in professional wrestling and named the Bella Twins as wrestlers who had a major influence on her. She stated that the duo convinced her that she could make it in professional wrestling.

Anna Jay stepped into the professional wrestling world with very limited experience however. After signing with AEW, the young superstar has been coached by Dustin Rhodes and has also been part of factions like The Dark Order and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

In an interview with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Anna Jay revealed that The Bella Twins were the ones who influenced her to pursue professional wrestling. Jay also stated that she has heard many people saying that the appreciation she has for Brie and Nikki Bella is obvious but they have revamped the women's professional wrestling and were important in her career.

"I loved the Bella Twins, I always say that. Lot of people would say to me, 'Of course you do', but that is what got me into it. So I see them and think, if they can do it, then I can do it. They started a whole different era." said Anna Jay

What is your favorite moment of Anna Jay in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here