Fan donates money during media scrum asking Tony Khan to fire former WWE Champion

AEW President Tony Khan is always open to suggestions from people on how to improve his product, and one fan took that chance by donating money just to ask if a top star could be fired.

The star in question is CM Punk, who has only just returned to AEW following a lengthy spell away from the ring that involved controversy. However, since his return on the June 17th edition of Collision, he has garnered mixed reception from fans.

One fan even went as far as to give AEW their money in order to be heard. During the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, a fan commented on the live stream with a $10 super chat and gave some pointers to Tony Khan, with the main one being to fire CM Punk.

"Dear Tony Khan, if you want to improve AEW 1) Better Story lines 2) sign David Benoit (late Chris Benoit's son), 3) bring AEW Hardcore Championship belt, 4) fire CM Punk (i used to be a fan)" commented MrSpeed.

It's highly unlikely that Tony ever read this comment, but it's safe to say that unless CM Punk lands himself in extremely hot water, he will be going nowhere.

Will Tony Khan ever have CM Punk at another post-show media scrum?

Following Forbidden Door, journalists got to speak to the likes of Sting, Will Ospreay, and Bryan Danielson, who all shared their thoughts on the night and provided interesting nuggets of information regarding the matches they were in. But one person who was a noticeable absentee from the line-up was CM Punk.

Punk's infamous rant at the All Out post-media scrum back in September 2022 ultimately led to the "Brawl Out" incident involving the company's EVPs. So it would be understandable if Tony Khan was hesitant to put Punk in front of the press right after his comeback.

However, this was addressed by Tony Khan after Forbidden Door, who said that he would be more than happy to have Punk at another media scrum. Furthermore, Khan was also very happy with the media coverage that Punk has done in the lead-up to and aftermath of AEW Collision's debut on TNT.

