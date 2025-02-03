Fan hate for Ricochet goes beyond AEW

Ricochet has already established himself as one of those in the industry who has gotten the most heat from the fans. This was something he has built over the past month, and he now gets heat outside of AEW.

The former WWE star did not begin his heel turn formally or by turning on someone; rather, the fans started to turn on him, and he embraced it. What began as a few exchanges on social media turned into in-person boos, and over time, he took these reactions and turned them into an all-new persona. He has brought these heel-like tendencies into his current feud with Swerve Strickland.

As part of this year's edition of the Jericho Cruise, Ricochet was in action earlier tonight against Serpentico. Despite now being in an event outside the company, the former WWE Superstar was still booed during his entrance and faced explicit chants from the crowd throughout his match.

Watch the clips of the fans' behavior towards him below.

"HEAT for @kingricochet on #SixOnTheBeach - and yes, they’re saying Rico💩," the caption read.

The Jericho Cruise event was once an AEW event and was featured annually in their weekly TV programming. Now, it is an independent event where both fans and wrestlers can enjoy their time at sea.

Michael Cole namedropped Ricochet at last night's Royal Rumble

Last night, the Royal Rumble PLE took place, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about events of the week. Several surprises awaited fans during the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

An unfortunate surprise for fans was Logan Paul entering at number 30 instead of being a surprise. As he made his entrance, Michael Cole pulled out a little history and brought up a show-stealing moment he had with the 36-year-old star during the 2023 edition of the show.

This saw both men leap from the ropes and collide mid-air in what was a shocking moment for the fans.

“Remember the viral moment he and Ricochet created a couple of years ago.” said Cole.

The Human Highlight Reel is now doing something he has never done in his career, which is to embrace being a heel. He never did this in WWE, but now he has garnered legitimate heat from the fans, and they love rooting against him.

