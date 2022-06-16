"This is Jeff Hardy that we're talking about" - WWE legend slams fan reaction to AEW star's recent controversy

Jeff Hardy's habits have unfortunately resurfaced, as his recent arrest revealed. While many have condemned Jeff and even AEW, Booker T has shown compassion and tried reminding fans of the star's achievements over the years.

All the way back in 1998, alongside his brother Matt, Jeff Hardy was signed to WWF, which would kickstart a two-decade-long career. Since then, the star has held many world championships and recently signed with AEW for what has been called The Hardys' final run.

In the most recent The Hall of Fame podcast, the legendary wrestler reminded fans of Hardy's accomplishments.

"The one thing about this whole situation is I just want to remind everybody that’s following this story to remember one thing. This is Jeff Hardy that we’re talking about, this is the same guy who has given you his blood, sweat, and tears for over 20 years." (13:20 onward)

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Jeff Hardy goes for the Swanton Bomb on Bubba Ray Dudley Jeff Hardy goes for the Swanton Bomb on Bubba Ray Dudley https://t.co/dqCXUy8ZRW

The veteran continued, reminding fans of the things The Charismatic Enigma has put himself through for fans over the years.

"A guy that has put his body on the line through pain, sickness, tired-torn, worn. Still been the same guy, no matter his problems that he’s been going through, he’s still been that guy who wanted to go out there and give the fans the ultimate thrill ride. He was willing to do anything to do it," Booker T said. (14:01 onward)

While Jeff Hardy clearly has his own demons, the star has pushed himself to extreme degrees over the years. Fans might want to heed Booker T's message, as it's often easy to forget that wrestlers are humans too.

Booker T pointed out that Jeff Hardy's arrest could have ended much differently had the star resisted

During the same podcast, Booker T also viewed Hardy's arrest footage and pointed out that the star is lucky to have come out unharmed.

"And the police rolling up and pulling out their service weapons? That could have been a situation [where] we could be talking about something totally different! Thank God we’re not, and Jeff is still here with us." (From 13:14 onwards)

Good Ol' JM @GoodOl_JM Disappointing to report, #JeffHardy was arrested today in Volusia County, FL for Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 Years...hearing is set for tomorrow @JEFFHARDYBRAND Disappointing to report, #JeffHardy was arrested today in Volusia County, FL for Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 Years...hearing is set for tomorrow @JEFFHARDYBRAND https://t.co/5fARFa6bT8

The former world champion has been struggling with the aforementioned issues for decades. Hopefully his suspension by AEW will be the wake-up call Jeff Hardy seemingly needs.

