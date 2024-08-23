Fans baffled as Jon Moxley is missing from AEW's official 2024 program graphic

This weekend, AEW All In 2024 will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. Last year's edition of the event attracted more than 70,000 fans to the arena. Unsurprisingly, it is being speculated that to attend the upcoming show, thousands are going to be present as well at England's national football stadium.

The Tony Khan-led promotion recently released its first-ever 2024 official program cover. According to the company's official social media handles, this piece of merchandise will be available for purchase at All In's merch stands at the venue. The 2024 official program cover features top names like Kenny Omega, MJF, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks, Mercedes Moné, Toni Storm, and more.

Fans are excited to see this new addition to the company's merchandise collection; however, some of them aren't pleased that the cover does not have a photo of three-time World Champion, Jon Moxley.

Fans react to the AEW Program's cover. [Screenshots via Drainmaker's X handle]

Fans react to the AEW Program's cover. [Screenshots via Shopaew's Instagram handle]

AEW star Jon Moxley believes that he will remain the 'most disrespected' wrestler in history

Jon Moxley won the coveted IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Windy City Riot earlier this year by defeating Tetsuya Naito. Interestingly, before their showdown, NJPW's official YouTube channel released a video where Moxley was heard saying that he would be the most overlooked and disrespected wrestler in history.

"Shots at the IWGP Championship don't come around every day. Even if I win, it's not going to matter. I'll be the most overlooked, disrespected, forgotten about, and taken for granted wrestler in the history of this business. It's not gonna matter. But it means something to me!" he said.

The 38-year-old is currently on hiatus from regular programming. He is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson.

