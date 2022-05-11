Fans blast AEW star CM Punk over his controversial comments on Eric Bischoff

CM Punk recently took a swipe at Eric Bischoff on Twitter, saying people like the latter should just fade into doing their stuff and stop criticizing the current product.

Punk and Bischoff's animosity started when the latter said the Second City Saint had no idea about the television business. Eric's comments were in response to statements made by Punk in a media scrum last year. He claimed that casual wrestling fans no longer exist.

Wrestling fans also took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the ongoing exchange. A fan claimed that CM Punk was bitter that his pro wrestling return didn't draw much, ratings-wise. He added that the former WWE Champion should listen to Bischoff on how to make himself a profitable draw.

"Punk must be sore about the fact that his triumphant return drew extra fans for a couple of weeks but then pushed people away. He must be especially wounded about the fact that since his main event push against Hangman, the ratings have steadily dropped for Dynamite and Rampage. Maybe Punk could learn from listening to someone like Bischoff, who did make stars who could draw money. He's a needle mover, just in the wrong direction," user boltonwanderer87 said.

Another user said that Bischoff's criticism was a valid point. He also pointed out that AEW has a penchant for catering to internet wrestling fans instead of casual ones.

"A lot of Bischoff’s criticism is valid though. Since the last PPV, Dynamite has been booked for internet fans. Almost nothing AEW is doing is appealing to a casual fan. Their champion is an afterthought and using Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as faction members is a questionable decision at best. I don’t always agree with the Bisch, but i do think he’s right here," user Dust_Parts said.

Meanwhile, a user stated that veteran wrestling personalities only attack current wrestlers to keep themselves relevant, especially on the financial side.

"Most of these veteran wrestling talents attack current day wrestling for engagement. Without it, they wouldn’t be doing close to the numbers that they currently do. Their podcasts and bank accounts depend on it," user Cwf1984 said.

Another user said that Punk's arrival didn't make any difference to help AEW garner new fans.

"What's the bad faith? His point is AEW is not growing a fanbase. Punk came in and it hasn't made any difference everything is pretty much the same as when he arrived," killerkali87 said.

Continuing the discussion, one user praised Punk's in-ring ability but added that the former is too light-skinned.

"Punk is a fantastic performer, entertaining and always fun to watch. He's also a miserable, thin skinned b**ch of a human being for some reason if anyone does or says the least little thing he disagrees with," user fsphoenix said.

You can check out the entire discussion in this thread:

Eric Bischoff recently slammed CM Punk's UFC stint

In response to CM Punk's controversial response, Eric Bischoff took a massive shot at the former's UFC career.

Punk was associated with the UFC from 2014 to 2018. He competed in two fights against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson during his tenure. However, the AEW star couldn't secure a win in those bouts.

Taking to Twitter, Bischoff said that Punk thought that he would be able to translate his success in sports entertainment into mixed martial arts.

"He convinced himself since he could win scripted fights, he could win a real one," Bischoff tweeted.

As of right now, CM Punk hasn't responded to Bischoff's jab at the former's UFC stint. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint will entertain it or if he will just leave the beef in the dust.

What are your thoughts on fans blasting CM Punk's comments on Eric Bischoff? Sound off in the comments section below.

