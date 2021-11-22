“AEW” and “CM Punk” chants steals the spotlight at WWE Survivor Series

AEW made a short-lived appearance on WWE Survivor Series. Fans in Brooklyn chanted "AEW" and "CM Punk" on two separate occasions during Survivor Series.

Nhat Hoang @NhatHoangRBLX

#SurvivorSeries lol you can hear the AEW chants loud and clear lol you can hear the AEW chants loud and clear#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/unZzNr3XA6

The first instance occurred during the pre-show. "AEW" chants were heard when Booker T spoke on the pre-show panel discussion. Though it was limited to a small section of fans, it was audible enough.

X @KnowTheX CM Punk chant returned for 4 seconds #SurvivorSeries CM Punk chant returned for 4 seconds #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/ilRNwfgYmp

Fans chanted "CM Punk" during the women’s traditional Survivor Series Elimination match. This was heard clearly during the sequence between Sasha Banks and Queen Zelina.

It was short-lived as WWE took over the chants quickly. "CM Punk" chants are commonplace in WWE since The Best in the World left the company in 2014. Fans have chanted "CM Punk" on numerous occasions at various WWE events.

Since CM Punk’s AEW debut, the chants have become a reminder to WWE about the competition.

Jim Cornette wished Eddie Kingston disrupted the event

In episode 408 of The Experience, Cornette discussed Survivor Series and said:

"It is right up Kingston's alley. It's his people. They're in Brooklyn. He could come in dressed like he's just [on the] subways in Brooklyn. He's a working-class man of the people in New York. If he had the right match, it could get interesting. Then they could haul him off to jail. He'd spend the night in jail. Kingston is a badass. [You can] sell the t-shirt with the mug shot, I survived the Survivor Series."

He concluded by saying:

"[WWE] talk about taking a tank over to WCW. It'd be part of their own medicine. He could say, he's doing it in the name of Bruno [Sammartino]."

Even though Eddie Kingston did not show up at Survivor Series, fans fulfilled Cornette's desire to give them the taste of "their own medicine."

