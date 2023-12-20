Fans confused popular Canadian singer with Britt Baker, AEW star responds

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is not only a former AEW Women's Champion and a qualified dentist, but she is also a very good singer... at least that's what her fans thought.

The former AEW Women's Champion hasn't been in action since the September 16th edition of Collision, where she was unsuccessful in challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Title.

Since then, Baker's whereabouts have been somewhat of a mystery to people. However, some fans thought they spotted the AEW star singing at, of all places, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. The person who was singing was Canadian sensation Tate McRae.

According to the AEW star, many people personally messaged her saying that her rendition of McRae's hit single ''You Broke Me First'' was fantastic. However, Britt Baker had to take to her Instagram Story to confirm that she was not the person in the video. The former AEW Women's Champion also confessed that her singing isn't that good either.

Screenshot of Britt Braker's Instagram Story.

Britt Baker recently teased a new AEW arrival on social media

2024 will see a lot of jumping between companies for a number of top stars as there are a lot of contracts set to expire. But one performer who has already confirmed that they will be a free agent in the new year has caught the eye of Britt Baker.

The star in question is former ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who will wrap up her time with IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) at the end of the year. The news caught the attention of Britt, who posted this on Twitter:

Deonna and Britt crossed paths a number of times in 2016 and 2017 on the independent circuit, as well as Ring of Honor. However, a lot of things have changed since their last one-on-one meeting, and a match in AEW could have a lot of people very excited.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.