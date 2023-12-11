Britt Baker seemingly teases the AEW arrival of former WWE star amid free agency rumors

AEW star Britt Baker teased a current IMPACT star signing with AEW. The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

According to recent reports, Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling contract will expire on 31st December 2023. Since then, rumors about the former IMPACT Knockout Champion not renewing the contract with the promotion have started flowing around.

Recently, Britt Baker took to Twitter and shared a clip featuring Purrazzo, teasing her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Since 2014, the former WWE Superstar has worked with promotions like WWE, Ring of Honor, and IMPACT Wrestling. The latter also wrestled an AEW match against Mercedes Martinez in 2022.

Konnan and Disco Inferno discuss Britt Baker airing her frustrations

Last week, Britt took to Twitter and posted about the promo time she has got in 2023.

While speaking with Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan talked about how the former AEW Women's Champion took most of the television time compared to other female stars.

"Let me address that real quick. So both are the two of the best talkers on the show, ... and they kill it almost every time they are there. How about all the promo time you hogged the first three years? I mean you probably logged more promo time the first three years than all the women combined," said Konnan.

Inferno also spoke about how Toni Storm could be the reason for her frustrations.

"And she didn't elevate herself. I think she is mad right now because Toni Storm has taken her mic time spot. The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining. Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development," said Inferno.

Fans are wondering if Britt Baker would face any consequences for her recent actions from AEW.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will join AEW in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

