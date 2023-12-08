BREAKING: 4-time champion's contract expires on December 31; will be major wrestling free agent after that - Reports

There will be a new free agent in the wrestling independent soon, as a four-time champion's contract is set to end by the end of the year. The name in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo has an extensive record in the industry, having worked in WWE, NXT, AEW, Ring of Honor, AAA, Stardom, and most recently, IMPACT Wrestling. She has won several titles throughout her career, but in IMPACT, she became the Knockouts Champion thrice. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship once in her career.

According to a report by Fightful Select, her contract with the company is now ending, and she plans to explore free agency. No deal with IMPACT Wrestling has been reached at this time.

While there was a belief that she would choose to continue with IMPACT, and she was featured on its graphics, no such deal was reached. The last dates for her current contract are for IMPACT's Final Resolution tapings in Canada this weekend.

Expand Tweet

The report added that things were friendly between Purrazzo and IMPACT and that the doors were always open for a return or a comeback. The star could even reach a last-minute deal with the company.

At this moment, though, that does not seem like it's happening.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here