Fans convinced CM Punk is returning to AEW as The Devil after massive hint on Dynamite

Another day, another boatload of CM Punk references on a weekly TV wrestling show. This time, it comes in the form of the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, which has led to some people speculating that 'The Devil' character who has haunted the roster in recent weeks is The Straight Edge Superstar.

Over the past few weeks, a mysterious character wearing Maxwell Jacob Friedman's famous devil mask has been causing havoc on AEW TV, attacking stars like Jay White and, most recently, The Acclaimed.

At the end of the November 8th edition of Dynamite, a group of masked henchmen attacked the AEW World Trios Champions, throwing Anthony Bowens through a glass window before 'The Devil' appeared on the screen.

Fans have speculated for weeks that it could be anyone under the mask. Names like Adam Cole, Jack Perry, and even Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been mentioned. But due to the recent incident between CM Punk and Perry that started over 'real glass' and ended in Punk getting fired, Bowens getting thrown through a window has led some people to believe that the former AEW World Champion could be on his way back to the company.

CM Punk's close friend doesn't think he should go back to AEW or WWE.

With so many different references and callbacks to things relating to CM Punk on both AEW and WWE TV as of late, it's easy to forget that there are other things The Straight Edge Superstar could turn his attention to in the near future.

One person who knows Punk better than anyone is close friend Lars Frederiksen. The guitarist for the legendary punk rock band Rancid recently stated on The Wrestling Perspective podcast that the former AEW World Champion should continue his career in Japan.

Lars stated that Punk has always had a dream of wrestling in Japan. With The Straight Edge Superstar now reaching a point in his career where he won't be performing at the highest level for much longer, achieving something he's always dreamed up is certainly a possibility.

Punk wrestled a number of house shows for WWE in Japan, but the only tour of Japan that he's done in his career was for the Pro Wrestling Zero-One promotion in the summer of 2003. This means that he has yet to compete for any of Japan's major promotions like NJPW, AJPW, or NOAH, as well as the country's flourishing independent scene.

Where do you think CM Punk will end up next? Let us know in the comments section below.

