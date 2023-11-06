CM Punk's close friend suggests where he should go next after AEW firing

CM Punk has yet to reveal his plans regarding his professional wrestling future after being fired from AEW. Many are speculating what he could do next, including his fellow performers and fans. Punk's real-life friend and music band Rancid's vocalist and guitarist, Lars Frederiksen, also shared his thoughts on the situation.

The Second City Saint was let go by AEW in September 2023 after he engaged in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Since then, Punk has stayed away from the squared circle.

On The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Lars Frederiksen discussed the alternatives available for Punk in pro wrestling. He believed the former world champion should go to Japan for his next run.

"Off the top of my head, there are only two companies in this world right now. One not even being in the United States, that I would say [to Punk], 'That's where you should go.' Like, if he asked me where I thought he could go, where he should go, I would say Japan."

Frederiksen revealed Punk always wished to compete in Japan. He suggested his friend fulfill his 'dream' before eventually retiring from in-ring competition.

"I honestly would love to see him in Japan because I think that's always been a dream for him. He's never really done that, he's never had the opportunity. If I was his manager and dictated [what he should do], I would say go to Japan, go live out that fantasy. You're in basically the twilight of your career, you know, you're pushing 50." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Japan has a handful of significant wrestling promotions besides its strong independent circuit. While the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) have been around for decades, newer companies like Pro Wrestling Noah and Dragon Gate have also found success lately.

Several top names have competed in Japanese promotions over the years, including Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, and others. It remains to be seen if Punk will sign with a company like NJPW in the future.

CM Punk posts cryptic post amid rumors of his discussions with WWE

CM Punk's abrupt AEW departure a couple of months ago sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. Since his exit, there have been rumors about his WWE return.

While The Second City Saint's name has recently been associated with multiple companies, many believe he will eventually return to his old stomping grounds. A recent report suggested that those in the Stamford-based organization seemingly thought CM Punk would come back soon. He was also allegedly scheduled for a meeting with the company's executives.

Amid the rumors, the former world champion shared a cryptic post on social media. He posted an image of a skull, saying, "Everything is going to be fine." You can check out the post right here.

What do you think? Where and when will CM Punk wrestle next? Tell us in the comments section below.

